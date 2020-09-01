Geminor starts export of 15-year-old waste from Italy to the Netherlands

Resource management company Geminor has commenced the shipment of 15-year-old Italian RDF to the Netherlands. The very first Geminor RDF shipment between the two countries is part of a regional five million tonnes waste clean-up operation.

Last week, 3000 tonnes of Italian Refuse-Derived Fuel was loaded in Naples and shipped to the Dutch port of Delfzijl. This is the first shipment of RDF between Italy and the Netherlands conducted by Geminor, and represents the beginning of a 30 000 tonnes waste management contract.

The export of the regional waste contributes in resolving the ongoing waste disposal challenges in the Campania region, which has lasted since the beginning of the 2000s. In order to cope with the increasing amounts of waste, the regional administration has allocated large areas for the safe storage of the household waste. At present, approximately five million tonnes of residual waste has been treated, baled and stored in the region. This waste is now being shipped as RDF and used for energy recovery.

The most sustainable option

The disposal of waste from the Naples region is one of Geminor’s Italian branche’s first major contracts.

“In partnership with Italian waste disposal companies, the waste is now being processed on site and sent for proper recovery in Dutch and Scandinavian incineration plants. Instead of remaining a major storage problem, the waste will now be used to generate energy, steam and district heating,” explains Senior Account Manager at Geminor in Italy, Michele Benvenuti. “Taking part in solving these waste challenges is demanding, but at the same time very rewarding. Finding efficient use for the Italian waste – which has been stored for so long – is the best outcome at this point. Bringing this RDF to the European market is a sustainable option and makes good sense.”

Source: Geminor