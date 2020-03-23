Postponed: Plastics Circularity Multiplier Conference – New date confirmed

In the light of the recent developments of the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation, the Plastics Circularity Multiplier conference scheduled to take place on 10 June 2020, has been postponed.

Under these difficult circumstances, our consideration must be for the health of everyone involved in the event.

New date: 14 October 2020

Location: BluePoint Brussels (80 Bd. A. Reyers 1030 Brussels)

Participation: Registration required, participation is free of charge. All the people registered for the June event will automatically be registered for the one in October.

Thank you for your understanding and keep safe.

Source: European Plastics Converters (EuPC)