MORE Platform will contribute to the PRecycling Project

The European Plastics Converters (EuPC) is one of the seventeen partners of the European project “Plastics Recycling from and for Home Appliances, Toys and Textile (PRecycling)”, funded by the Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

Its objective is to produce high-quality recyclates from plastic waste streams by developing an easy-to-use methodology for sorting, sampling, tracing, recycling techniques, and analysis procedures of both plastic waste streams and recyclates.

The PRecycling will develop new technologies and methods to promote the circularity of plastics, aiming to overcome obstacles from current technologies by designing materials and formulations from recyclable plastic resources, ensuring their quality and safe use, verifying the recyclate content, and at the same time producing new added-value products, both in the closed and open loop.

The consortium will utilise the MORE Platform when developing tracking, and tracing methodologies that will allow full digitalisation of the recyclates management, through the development of digital traceability systems and complete digital information management via blockchain technologies. In order to achieve these ambitious goals, project partners like BASF, Circularise, Fraunhofer, EuPC, AIMEN, NTUA, AIJU and IRES, will cooperate to deliver novel systems that will be used in the industry.

Among other deliverables, the project will develop and demonstrate standard, robust and easy-to-use sampling and analysis procedures to ensure consistent recyclates quality and safe products. In addition, it will also develop methods for traceability of recyclates to allow the identification of the origin of recycled materials via digital information management, through marking technologies and blockchain approaches.

The MORE platform was launched by EuPC to monitor and register the industry’s efforts to reach the EU target of 10 million tons of recycled polymers in the manufacture of new products in Europe from 2025. In February this year, MORE was confirmed as a Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) official data collector by both the CPA Monitoring Secretariat and CPA Monitoring Working Group. The platform is available to plastics converting companies in all European countries, and next year it will offer a recycling module to the recycling companies.“Together we continue to make MORE efforts to reach the EU targets towards the 2025 goal.“

Source: European Plastics Converters