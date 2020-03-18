Today Global Recycling Day 2020 honours recycling heroes across the world

Global Recycling Day 2020 has arrived and, although the world rightly focuses on its response to COVID-19, we encourage people around the world to remember the importance of recycling and to recognise the individuals, communities and businesses – some world renowned some unknown – who are the forefront of recycling innovation and best practice.

An initiative of the Global Recycling Foundation, Global Recycling Day is a movement dedicated to recognising the importance of recycling as a resource, not waste. Now in its third year, the day was launched in 2018 to help recognise, and celebrate, the vital role recycling plays in preserving our precious primary resources, lowering global carbon emissions and securing the future of our planet.

The theme for 2020 is #RecyclingHeroes – recognising the unsung heroes in the recycling industry and the children, schools, teachers, professionals, businesses and communities that champion recycling around the world. The Global Recycling Foundation is encouraging everyone to nominate their #RecyclingHeroes and highlight the incredible work that is carried out by local communities and individuals.

Every individual can take responsibility for their own recycling habits and work towards a more sustainable future for our planet. The theme #RecyclingHeroes recognises this, showcasing that anyone can be a #RecyclingHero, no matter how big or small their recycling efforts are.

The winners of the #RecyclingHeroes social media competition will also be announced today. The Global Recycling Foundation received over 2,000 nominations from across the world and ten winners are set to receive a prize of $1000 each to contribute towards their recycling initiatives.

Ranjit Baxi, President of the Global Recycling Foundation, commented: “Even in these uncertain times, recycling and the climate emergency remain some of the most pressing issues we face and we must work to unite the world to think ‘resource not waste’ and protect the future of our planet. It is important that recyclers and the recycling industry aligns itself to the UNs key Sustainable Development Goals, and we pull together – across the planet – to work towards a cleaner, more sustainable and more ethical planet if we are to provide for the future and for our children. We know that from tiny acorns mighty oaks grow, which is why our #RecyclingHeroes campaign focuses on the unsung heroes, those people, businesses and communities amongst us all, that put sustainability and environmental good practice at the heart of all we do. Let the 18th March 2020 be a day to thank them all.”

Source: Global Recycling Foundation