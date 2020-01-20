OneCircle builds its community in France with new collection and reseller partners

OneCircle, the global leader in PET kegs – according to their own statements, has today announced two new collection partners in France, Le Plastique Français and Distributeur des Brasseurs Indépendants (DBI), who will collect, sort and compact KeyKegs ready for recycling and reuse in the manufacture of new KeyKegs. OneCircle has also appointed leading brewing supplier Brewpark as an official reseller, increasing local market distribution and technical support for the KeyKeg and UniKeg product ranges.

Le Plastique Français is a leading recycling business in the Bordeaux and Aquitaine regions of France which specialises in the recycling of polypropylene and polystyrene plastics to create a new secondary raw material – 97 per cent pure recycled plastic. To date, it has focused on recycling plastic cups but has now added KeyKeg to its collection, sorting and processing facilities, and will serve breweries across the region, fulfilling its objective of creating employment for local people who need it most.

Based in Paris, DBI imports and distributes craft beer across France and is the sole middleman between the brewer and the reseller. It has also joined the OneCircle recycling initiative and will use its warehouse facilities to collect and process KeyKegs using the specially designed compactor, so that they are ready for recycling and reuse in new kegs. The new partners join NDMAC Systems, based in Brittany. To date, OneCircle has now started successful collection and recycling projects in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, France and Belgium and is exploring effective networks in other countries around the globe.

Also announced today is the new partnership with Brewpark which will supply KeyKeg and UniKeg, further building OneCircle’s footprint in France and bringing the supply chain closer to customers. Brewpark provides quality ingredients and supplies for craft brewers. It is the exclusive distributor of the finest brands in France and Benelux, whether it’s ingredients like Hopsteiner hops and BestMalz malts, or specialised technical supplies such as Pelliconi caps.

Commenting on the partnership, Michaël Gelender, Director of Brewpark said: “OneCircle is a very good fit for us in in terms of its commitment to quality and sustainability. Introducing KeyKeg and UniKeg to our product range is the final piece of the jigsaw when it comes to meeting the packaging needs of our customers and helping them reduce costs by being able to ship all their supplies on a single pallet.”

Annemieke Hartman, board director at OneCircle, said: “France is an important market for OneCircle. Today’s announcement marks a significant step in building our community of collection partners and resellers to serve breweries and wineries across the country and help promote our commitment to the circular economy.”

KeyKeg is fully recyclable and can be used in a circular way as raw material for new kegs. Currently, 30 per cent of a KeyKeg is made from recycled material thanks to the collection and recycling projects established by OneCircle which operate alongside existing waste streams. There are now successful schemes in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, France and Belgium, with more planned around the world. The kegs provide other significant sustainability benefits including reduced CO2 emissions and water use, and there’s no need for harsh cleaning chemicals.

Source: OneCircle