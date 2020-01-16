International Automobile Recycling Congress: Geneva is the place to be this March

International Automobile Recycling Congress IARC 2020 and Geneva International Motor Show: Both events are taking place at the same time in Geneva this year, from 11-13 March 2020. So whether you are an industry professional interested in scrap vehicles or the vehicles of the future – or both – Geneva is the place to be this March. As a bonus, when you register for the IARC 2020, admission to the Motor Show is included. That way you optimise your travel time and take in two unmissable automotive trade shows.

IARC is the international platform for discussing the latest developments and challenges in automobile recycling, bringing together more than 250 decision-makers in the ELV recycling chain such as car manufacturers, metal and plastic scrap traders, recyclers, shredder operators, policy makers and many more.

Building on the success of last year’s event, the organisers ICM have made sure that this year’s IARC program is better than ever. You can expect an update on new automotive technologies and their impact on recycling; discussions on the benefits of the circular economy for car manufacturers and recyclers; reuse & recycling of electrical and electronic components of ELVs; how to recycle new materials used in future cars including the safe recycling of automotive lithium-ion batteries and many other key issues. This year key automotive partner Toyota AG will display the new C-HR Hybrid and Tesla will be offering test drives.

The lectures are given by leading industry experts and two corporate tours are being offered, to Thévenaz-Leduc SA in Ecublens-Lausanne and MTB Recycling in Trept, France. The conference will be accompanied by a top-class trade exhibition and the IARC will also provide plenty of networking opportunities. There is a networking dinner held on the first evening of the conference, an ICM trademark, where business meets good food and a great atmosphere!

ICM, the conference organisers have really thought of everything this year, making it easy for participants to combine the expert lectures at the IARC and visit the GIMS. They’ve organised a guided tour to the Geneva International Motor Show from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m on Tuesday March 10, one day prior to the IARC, with a second date from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on March 13.

All the information about the IARC 2020 including the program and registration is available on the ICM website. So take advantage of the “early bird fee” and save EUR 100 by registering before January 31, 2020. Don’t miss out!

Source: ICM AG