Leading companies transfer their waste management expertise to Bulgarian market

At the end of 2019 the EC declared the ambitious aim for Europe to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, slowing down global heating and mitigating its effects. Sure enough, these processes will reflect on the sustainable development of SE Europe, which will speed up the investments in the following areas: environment, climate and digitalization.

In the context of these processes Via Expo organizes seeSUSTAINtec (7-9 April, Sofia) – the only international exhibition and forum in Bulgaria for Waste Management & Recycling, Energy Efficiency, Renewables, Air Quality, Smart Cities. Sustainable solutions will be presented as a profitable business and a rewarding investment. International companies are looking for distributors and investors, while the industry, municipalities, and end consumers are aiming to decrease their carbon footprint and to improve their competitiveness. The organizer is expecting a growing visitor interest (in 2019, 21% of the visitors came from abroad, 71% from Bulgaria).

The exhibition lineup – companies from Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Switzerland have joined the event.

IFE Aufbereitungstechnik will present new eddy current separators VIOS and ENOS. ‘We see potential in the Bulgarian market and good chances to make further business in the future.’ – said Christian Wagner, sales expert for Eastern Europe. Since 2019 Prime Technologies is an official Komptech dealer for the Bulgarian market. It will offer the whole range of machines and systems for waste recycling. Hitachi Zosen Inova is a global leader in energy from waste (EfW), delivering complete turnkey plants for energy recovery from waste. These days there’s no end to the amount of material to be recycled, and yet is necessary to keep high quality standards for the end product. Fimic specializes in the design and manufacture of automatic and self-cleaning screen changers for plastic recycling. Its GEM is the largest filtering surface using just two filters and two valves. Menart delivered a new waste treatment facility in Bulgaria in 2019 – the company is developing highly efficient composting machinery. “The landfill restrictions in Bulgaria are pushing more municipalities and companies to look for more responsible and environmentally friendly waste management solutions” – commends – Nikola Ovcharov, Manager by Geocycle Bulgaria – exhibitor at seeSUSTAINtec.

The exhibitor lineup also includes Herz Armaturen (installations for heating, air conditioning, sanitary and gas appliances), Austroflex (energy-saving insulation solutions), KWS (on board and identification systems), Sophilco (air quality monitoring systems and pure gas generators).

For the 11th consecutive year, there will be an Austrian Pavilion. A new highlight is the Loyalty program, which provides exhibitors with numerous additional services. They will preliminarily get in contact with distributors, agents or associates through the on-line platform ‘Looking for business partners’.

The Conference – Authoritative associations will organize seminars on the topics:

EU Programme’s funding opportunities

Climate neutrality

Why is it worth investing in systems for renewables?

Source: Via Expo Ltd.