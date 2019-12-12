Boosting the Recycling Chain – FEAD Welcomes the European Green Deal

The European Federation of Waste Management and Environmental Services (FEAD) supports the ambitious strategy proposed by the European Commission and its European Green Deal that was adopted yesterday.

As the EU trade association representing the private waste and resource management industry across Europe, FEAD positions itself as a key voice in the EU public debate and regulatory action. The association highlights that the circular economy can only be achieved through stronger demand for recyclates, efficient markets, and fair competition. FEAD asks the EU for strong and mandatory rules for eco-design, as a key tool for the prevention of waste and more recycling. Boosting the recycling chain, and minimising disposal, implies that energy recovery of non-recyclable waste be recognised as an indispensable tool for achieving recycling in a true circular economy. Avoided CO2 emissions must be fully recognised in the entire waste management chain, and not focused solely on those resulting from manufacturing processes.

FEAD’s position on this issue can be found here.

Source: FEAD