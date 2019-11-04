Millad NX 8000 clarifier for polypropylene receives Critical Guidance Recognition

Milliken Chemical, a division of Milliken & Company, announced that its “Millad NX 8000” clarifying agent for polypropylene (PP) has received Critical Guidance Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR).

This prestigious recognition for innovative materials validates that the Millad NX 8000 clarifier is compatible with plastic packaging recycling. To date, the clarifier additive is the only PP clarifying agent to receive Critical Guidance Recognition from APR, a national trade organization whose efforts are aimed at identifying and eliminating barriers to successful commercial recycling.

“Milliken’s leadership and vision in developing Millad NX 8000 clarifier and other sustainable additive technologies is impressive,” said Steve Alexander, president and chief executive officer, APR. “At APR, we believe Milliken is at the forefront of plastics recycling and sustainability and have no doubt the company will continue to make a significant difference across the global plastics industry.”

“We consider APR’s Critical Guidance Recognition to be the gold standard for recycling compatibility,” said Allen Jacoby, senior vice president, Plastics Additives, Milliken & Company. “Millad NX 8000 is a state-of-the-art clarifier that supports our customers’ sustainability efforts. Its environmental advantages are helping to drive strong global demand. As a result, Milliken is investing in a new, world-class manufacturing plant that will boost clarifier capacity by 50 percent.”

Rigorous compatibility testing

Through APR’s Recognition Program, the Milliken clarifier successfully underwent rigorous testing using the trade group’s Critical Guidance Documents. The testing protocol, which differs by material, is designed to simulate the recycling process, including grinding, separating, cleaning and reprocessing. Test results showed that the Millad NX 8000 clarifier met or exceeded the most stringent guidance of the Critical Guidance Documents, indicating that the clarifier does not adversely affect the recyclability of PP parts. This achievement can be attributed to Milliken’s extensive quality control regimen and the clarifier’s high product purity.

Millad NX 8000 clarifier’s advanced technology improves the aesthetics and processability of PP, encouraging broader use of this lightweight plastic with a low carbon footprint. Also, PP clarified with Millad NX 8000 additive has earned the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) eco-label for lower energy consumption. UL has confirmed that the processing of resin containing Millad NX 8000 clarifier requires lower energy consumption than other PP that uses traditional clarifiers. Lower processing temperatures can deliver energy savings that benefit both manufacturers and the environment.

Milliken was amongst a select group of recipients to receive a Critical Guidance Recognition certificate at the October 2019 APR Member Meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Source: Milliken & Company