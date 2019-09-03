EDGE Innovate unveil revised Slayer XL slow speed Shredder

The manufacturer will showcase their revised slow speed, twin shaft waste shredder; the Slayer XL at RecyclingAktiv.

The EDGE Slayer XL is a highly flexible and functional slow speed shredder available with tracked, wheeled, hooklift or static mounted chassis formats. Designed with strength, durability and serviceability in mind, the Slayer Series can handle almost any material in any application. With a huge range of both rapid volume reduction and intricate piece sizing chambers available, the EDGE Slayer XL shredder series can be deployed as either a primary or secondary shredder and can be seen working anywhere from the waste management companies to biomass producers.

The revised model offers operators a host of new design features. The most significant of which, sees the engine power rating increasing from a 261Kw to 310Kw with the introduction of a Cat C9.3B Stage IV ACERT engine. The Caterpillar engine is equipped with a robust, fully-integrated Clean Emission Module (CEM), which includes a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF), and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology. Caterpillar’s SCR technology reduces NOx and provides a robust and economical solution for our customers. Fuel consumption also improves with the new update; with consumption improving by up to 4 per cent compared to Stage IIIB engine options.

New parameter program and operating system

After a decade of manufacturing and commissioning shredders; EDGE have introduced an all new factory parameter program that allows the Slayer XL to work harder for longer, allowing operators to tackle the toughest of applications with ease. The new parameter program is controlled via the latest EDGE Operating System (EOS). The new operating system has been designed for improved user-friendly controls and takes full advantage of the larger, high resolution HMI control screen provided with the latest Slayer model revision.

Having looked at improving the operator’s user experience of the Slayer XL, EDGE Innovate have make it simpler and quicker to carry the operator’s daily service checks. With the introduction of the new “One Point” service area, daily maintenance checks for operators could not be easier. Operators can access fuel and adblue tanks, air filters and oil gauge; all from one vantage point.

About EDGE Innovate

EDGE Innovate develops, manufacturers and markets sophisticated technologies for shredding, stacking, screening and sorting of primary and secondary raw materials in production processes and recycling. Our Material handling and recycling range is made up of reliable, durable and cost saving products with a wide range of mobile stockpilers, tracked stackers, tracked and mobile feeders, trommels, slow-speed waste shredders, picking stations, material classifiers, roll-sizers and truck off-loaders. All of which allow our customers; to shred, screen, separate, stockpile and size a vast array of materials.

Source: EDGE Innovate