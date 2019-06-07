EMCE conference will provide insight on how EVs will be recycled in the future

Recyclers, how are you going to benefit from the growing stream of electric vehicles to be recycled?

Critical sessions at the new E-Mobility & Circular Economy conference (EMCE) will focus on the present and future state of raw materials use in the design of new vehicles. EMCE 2019, organized by Switzerland-based ICM AG, is taking place from July 1-3 at the Westin Tokyo.

Join speakers from Japan’s Harita Metal Co., Sweden-based Stena Recycling, JX Nippon Mining & Metals of Japan, the Australia-based TES Group and France-based Recupyl SAS who will raise critical issues such as innovation in the recycling & material supply industries and automotive batteries & raw materials supply. Exchange with raw material experts from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (Catarc), the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Inc. (ISRI), Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute and Japanese universities.

With one forecast claiming that the number of electric vehicles on the road will grow from two million in 2016 to as many as 70 million in 2025, Professor Eiji Hosada, chairman of the EMCE 2019 Steering Committee, says this will have an “as yet unknown impact on eco-design, the Circular Economy and recycling and raw materials supply.” EMCE 2019 also includes sessions on innovation within the automotive industry and the impact of the Circular Economy on the automotive sector and the household and office electronics sector.

“The end-of-life vehicle market is already a global, multi-million dollar business, so any shift in market share toward EVs will have an enormous impact on how recyclers operate,” says Congress Organizer Jeanette Duttlinger of ICM. “One of the goals of the EMCE event is to prepare recyclers for the changing business conditions they will face in 10 or 15 years.” ICM is also offering unique tours as part of the EMCE event. The July 1 tours will include a visit to an auto dismantling and auto shredding operation and another to a home appliance dismantling and recycling facility. www.icm.ch/emce-2019

Source: ICM AG