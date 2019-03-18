New E-Mobility and Circular Economy conference EMCE 2019

ICM releases conference program for EMCE 2019 in Tokyo, July 1-3, 2019. ICM AG is an international leader with over 20 years’ experience in organising conferences specialised in the recycling of vehicles, electronics and batteries.

Building on the many years’ experience and expertise gained at the International Automotive Recycling Conference, ICM is proposing a new innovative formula that will go even further in answering the most difficult questions that politicians and the automotive industry are facing today.

Located for the first time in Tokyo, at the heart of the industrial and scientific communities which are so active in researching and building the new concepts for sustainable mobility and the new technologies which will make them a reality, the EMCE conference is different. It places the issues into a global context by drawing on the strengths of each region of the world to bring a complete picture of the outstanding challenges and the progress made.

Listen to experts from around the world on:

New business models in different cultural contexts

Legislation and how it changes economic models

The mega-trends currently impacting the car industry: Autonomous driving, connectivity, E-mobility and chared mobility.

Learn about the circular economy in different parts of the world and how it is enabling us to actively re-think the way we develop new products such as e-cars, but also new usages and services such as car-sharing and robotaxis. Explore the opportunities that the fundamental changes that accompany these technologies offer us to revolutionise the way we move including product development, business models and supply chains. The transition from selling products to a more service-based business model offers huge commercial potential.

This conference is the unmissable event in 2019 for:

Professionals from the international transportation, electronics, materials, recycling and energy storage markets engaged in the electric mobility revolution.

Everyone with an interest in Innovation and the transformation of their industry.

Representatives from the scientific community working on new solutions.

Politicians and regulators from around the world committed to finding and implementing the range of sustainable solutions that meet economic, environmental and political objectives.

In addition you will find the many special features that participants of all ICM conferences are accustomed to: privileged moments for networking to meet your clients and partners in excellent conditions, excellent organization by the experienced ICM team, local knowledge and assistance for all your business needs, and the extra supplement d’âme that ICM has created over the years which means that all participants feel part of the community and remain in contact in order to keep up to date with all the latest developments in the industry. Join the community!

Source: ICM AG