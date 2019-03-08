World Heritage site Fountains Abbey boosts recycling capabilities

Renowned tourist attraction Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal has boosted its recycling process with the investment in a waste baler from Riverside Waste Machinery.

The RWM75 machine is now being used to assist the team in the everyday baling of large volumes of cardboard waste, from across all areas of the 674-acre historic estate. The bales are then collected for recycling by the organisation’s waste contractor, Biffa.

Located in Ripon, North Yorkshire, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden is a National Trust property – designated as a World Heritage site in 1986 – which enables its guests to explore miles of trails and footpaths surrounding the 900-year-old Abbey and Georgian water gardens. Receiving over 400,000 visitors annually, the tourist attraction – housing three food outlets and a large visitor centre containing a shop and restaurant – prides itself on all elements of its conservation work and efforts to help the environment, so is well-practised in the baling process.

But mindful of ageing machinery and with a progressive environmental mindset, the heritage team sought to invest in recycling equipment fit for the future. James Jenner, Senior Facilities Co-ordinator at Fountains Abbey said: “Riverside had supplied all our baling consumables for our previous machine. So, when the time came to upgrade the baler, it was an easy decision to contact Jonathan and the team for their assistance.”

At high season and during school holidays, the busy estate produces ten bales of cardboard per week, each weighing around 75 kg. These are then stored under cover, before collection occurs. James continued: “The benefits of the baler include keeping the cardboard under control and freeing up space on the land, allowing ease of collection and also helping with the green views of the Trust. I would recommend Riverside to anyone thinking of purchasing or renting a waste baler to help deal with excess materials. The whole process from enquiry to installation was exceptionally smooth, and the service second-to-none.”

Established in 1997, Riverside Waste Machinery is renowned for supplying balers and other waste machinery to a range of clients across the UK.

Source: Fountains Abbey