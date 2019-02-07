Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2019 – the latest industry updates!

Third consecutive edition of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) will take place on April 10 and 11, in RAI Amsterdam.

The two-day exhibition and a free-to-attend conference will gather the most important and prominent plastics value chain players. More than 110 exhibitors representing the different sectors of the value chain have already been confirmed. Do not miss your chance to stay abreast of the latest developments, grow your connections and keep up to date with the new products, services as well as trends.

Among distinguished speakers there are Gilonne Traub, Senior Research Analyst, New Plastics Economy at the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, IKEA Group’s resource and waste manager, Per Stoltz, Hewlett Packard’s Director of Product Stewardship, John Ortiz and Leopold Thorsten, Head of International Packaging Development Home Care at Henkel. Developments, trends, technology, innovation and design for recycling in the plastics recycling sector will be among the topics covered across the two days, including specific updates in destined material focus sessions.

On the second day of PRSE, a ceremony will take place where the winners of Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 20019 will be announced. Visitors will also have a chance to view the finalist entries of this year’s awards, in the dedicated Recycled Feature Area. All 40 finalist entries, across seven categories will be showcased.

For more information about the show or for stand bookings visit the website: www.prseventeurope.com/

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe