World Steel Association: October 2018 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 156.6 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2018, a 5.8 per cent increase compared to October 2017.

China’s crude steel production for October 2018 was 82.6 Mt, an increase of 9.1% compared to October 2017. India produced 8.8 Mt, an increase of 0.4% on October 2017. Japan produced 8.6 Mt of crude steel in October 2018, a decrease of 4.5% compared to October 2017. South Korea’s produced 6.2 Mt of crudes steel, up 3.5% on October 2017.

In the EU, France produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in October 2018, a decrease of 3.5% compared to October 2017. Italy’s crude steel production for October 2018 was 2.3 Mt, up by 1.1% on October 2017. Spain produced 1.3 Mt in October 2018, a decrease of 7.4% on 2017.

Turkey’s crude steel production for October 2018 was 3.2 Mt, a decrease of 4.3% compared to October 2017. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt this month, down 6.7% on October 2017. The US produced 7.6 Mt of crude steel in October 2018, an increase of 10.5% compared to October 2017.

Source: worldsteel