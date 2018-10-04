ICBR 2018 in Berlin shows new trends in battery recycling

What challenges will the battery recycling industry face in the future? How will the market and recycling technologies develop? And what progress has been made in the safe handling of lithium-ion batteries?

These were just some of the topics discussed at this year’s International Congress for Battery Recycling ICBR 2018, which took place in Berlin from September 26 to 28. Around 270 experts attended the annual industry meeting – more than ever before. The three-day congress program was once again extensive and attendees experienced 30 specialist presentations, two panel discussions and a workshop as well as two plant tours at the companies Nickelhütte Aue GmbH and Electrocycling GmbH in Goslar.

The congress was kicked off by Professor Kerstin Kuchta from Hamburg University of Technology. She spoke about the market for batteries and the opportunities and challenges that arise for the recycling industry. Two further keynote speeches dealt with the topic of transportation: Didier Marginèdes from the French company Blue Solutions spoke about changes occurring in the transport market – away from delivering transport and towards delivering solutions. Gudula Schwan from the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure in Germany addressed the importance of hazardous goods regulations for the recycling industry.

Panel discussions also met with great interest

Other presentations dealt with the effects of EU policy on battery recycling. Jos Mossink from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) reported on the effects of the EU chemicals policy on battery recycling. Chris Heron from Eurometaux described the connection between the European metals policy and the recycling industry. The presentations were supplemented by reports on market conditions for battery recycling and new technological developments. The focus was also on safety in handling lithium-ion batteries as well as their recycling. The congress additionally dealt with the development of electric mobility and its impact on the recycling of car batteries. The two panel discussions on Portable Batteries and Industrial Battery 2nd Life also met with great interest.

Again this year, the congress was accompanied by an exhibitors‘ forum. Congress attendees had the opportunity to find out which innovations are currently on the market by talking to exhibitors at the venue. And last but not least, there was sufficient opportunity for networking and getting to know one another at the Networking Dinner, which this time took place in the Berlin theatre “Bar jeder Vernunft”.

In the coming year there will again be ample opportunity to exchange ideas with colleagues and industry representatives. The ICBR 2019 industry meeting will be held in Lyon, France, from September 18 to 20, 2019.

Source: ICM AG