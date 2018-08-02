GLOBAL RECYCLING 2/2018 Magazine: Recycling Provides Raw Materials

From 13 to 14 September this year, the “ChinaReplas2018 – China Recycling Plastics Conference/Exhibition” will take place in Dongguan (Guangdong Province, South China). According to the exhibition company Beijing Guojia Jiye Information and Consultation Company Ltd., the event will focus on five major areas: “Southeast Asia Recycling Plastics Supply”, “Global Scrap Plastics, Procurement of Recycling Materials”, “The Plugging-ins between outbound Investments and Target Resources”, “Establishment of Global Operation Facilitation and Mutual Assistance Platform”, and “International New Technologies and New Equipment”. Invited are representatives of industry sectors regarding plastics.

Exhibition and conference visitors can feel certain that one of the event’s topics will be the Chinese import restrictions regarding waste materials. The People’s Republic of China is transforming itself from being the world’s largest importer of scrap plastics to the largest recycled plastics market, the Chinese exhibition company gave account in the news section of the event’s homepage. The background of the policy: The Chinese government stated that imported garbage would pollute China’s environment and thus decided “to dispose of its own garbage by itself”. In July 2017, the document of China’s waste import reform was released, and the bans started in 2018. According to the website, the inspection of imported recyclables became stricter since February and hindrances occurred during the customs clearance: a part of the plastics material was identified as waste, rejected and returned, because it did not meet the requirement of “Three Conformities”, which means “consistent in packaging, color, size and shape”. In the interim, Chinese companies invested in recycling capacities abroad; the granulation capacity is estimated to exceed 10 million tons. The bulk of the material will be shipped to China – and be used as a secondary raw material for the industry.

In many countries of the world investments in waste and recycling technology are also rising. According to a new study, the world will be generating an estimated amount of 53.9 million tons of e-scrap by 2025 (page 4). Recycling will be a big business, as the recycled raw materials are used in industrial production processes. In the European Union, the European Parliament and the European Council adop­ted a waste package, which sets out new rules for waste management and establishes legally binding targets for recycling to make the circular economy a reality (page 16). In European countries like Greece (page 18) as well as Ireland (page 22), recycling is gaining momentum, while the Basque Country is on its way to becoming a European reference region in the circular economy (page 26).

There are also investments in Eastern European countries: One example in this regard is the Republic of Moldova, where public financiers and an international donor intend to realize the Chisinau solid waste project (page 24). The same applies to Central Asia: In the Republic of Kazakhstan’s capital Astana the construction of a recycling plant is planned; the project will be implemented at the expense of foreign investors (page 9).

Information about the Artist and the Subject

With his “hyper-real sculptures” made out of old electronics Benjamin Von Wong wanted to raise awareness about the growing e-waste problem – and cooperated with American computer technology company Dell, which runs a recycling program regarding e-waste in more than 80 countries. Von Wong was given 4,100 pounds (1.8597 tons) of e-waste to build the sculptures, the approximate amount of electronic waste generated by an American in a lifetime. The sculptures – built with simple tools, paint and wood – were created at a facility of Dell’s recycling partner in Dallas by 50 volunteers over a stretch of ten days and were only kept up for a single day before being returned for recycling. The photos were published in March this year. https://blog.vonwong.com/dell/