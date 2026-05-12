Full Agenda Lands for EBMI2026: World’s Largest Circular Intelligence Hub Announces Free-to-Attend Conference

The full, high-level conference agenda for co-located E-Waste World, Battery Recycling, Metal Recycling ITAD & Circular Electronics Expo (EBMI) has officially launched, and, for the first time since its establishment, organisers have made the 2026 conference entirely free-to-attend.

Taking place from 17-18 June 2026, the event transforms Halle 3.0 at Messe Frankfurt into a 360-degree theatre of innovation. Four dedicated stages will be located at the „four corners“ of the exhibition hall, placing 180+ elite speakers directly alongside 400+ world-class solution providers.

While admission is free, the organisers have issued a critical notice: seats at the conference stages are strictly limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Industry professionals are urged to register for their FREE pass immediately to guarantee access to these high-demand sessions.

Four Corners of Innovation: The 2026 Track Highlights

The EBMI2026 agenda brings together the brightest minds from the European Commission, Siemens, BMW Group, Logitech, and Umicore and many more players in the respective industries to address the most pressing technical and geopolitical challenges of the decade.

Stage 1: E-Waste & WEEE Recycling

Focus: Bringing audiences the latest information, news and takes on what’s the e-waste sector facing and what innovations and policies are around the corner.

Key Sessions: The results of the FutuRam Project, a deep dive into the WEEE Directive revisions, opportunities African e-waste processing hubs.

Stage 2: Battery Recycling

Focus: Building a sustainable global battery supply chain from circularity.

Key Sessions: Battery Passport implementation, the latest market analysis, and revolutionary AI applications as well as electrolyte recovery and black mass valorisation.

Stage 3: Metal & CRM Recycling

Focus: Closing the loop on precious metals and urban mining.

Key Sessions: Strategic insights into the latest ELV Regulations, aluminium scrap trade policy, and securing the critical materials supply chain through circularity.

Stage 4: ITAD & Circular Electronics

Focus: Data security, refurbishment, and the „Right to Repair.“

Key Sessions: The latest data sanitisation standards, SERI’s 10/35 vision, and how ITAD serves as a strategic enabler of digital sovereignty.

A Unified Solution for a Sustainable Future

By co-locating the E-Waste World, Battery Recycling, Metal Recycling, and ITAD & Circular Electronics Expos, EBMI2026 provides a unique cross-industry vantage point. Attendees will gain actionable insights into everything from Silicon recovery in solar PV to securing EU funding for major industrial scale-ups.

Gabriel Day, Conference Producer of the event, said: „By making the conference free-to-attend, we are ensuring that the engineers, policymakers, and recyclers on the front lines have the data they need. Get registering now!”

Secure Your FREE Conference & Expo Pass – Limited Availability

Join the 180+ experts and 400+ exhibitors defining the future of material recovery here: https://ewaste-expo.com/register-attend

View the Full 2026 Agenda at: https://ewaste-expo.com/conference-agenda-2026

Source: Trans-World Events