FEAD and FIR join forces to promote circularity in mineral waste management

The European Waste Management Association (FEAD) and the Fédération Internationale du Recyclage (FIR), are thrilled to announce their cooperation to advance circular economy approaches within the mineral waste sector.

By working together, the two organisations aim to promote effective management and recycling of mineral waste, ultimately contributing to the European Union’s environmental and waste management goals. Mineral waste, particularly Construction and Demolition Waste (C&DW) and Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA), plays a crucial role in closing the loop for the construction value chain. CDW accounts for more than a third of all waste generated in the EU1 and in 2022, 295 million tonnes of aggregates were recycled in the 27 EU Member States2. This partnership will focus on addressing key matters related to mineral waste, the biggest waste stream in Europe, in order to support our Circular Economy goals.

Paolo Campanella, Secretary General of FEAD, commented: „We are excited to begin this collaboration with FIR, as partnerships and exchange are at the core of our work at FEAD. Joining forces will give us the opportunity to work on more issues both technically and politically. Mineral waste holds significant potential for the EU’s circular economy goals, and

together, we can share knowledge and develop strategies to meet these challenges head-on.“

Geert Cuperus, Secretary General of FIR, added: „The management and recycling of mineral waste are central to building a sustainable future. Together with FEAD, we can pool our expertise and learn from each other to push forward innovative solutions. For these reasons, FIR is delighted to partner with FEAD.“

Through this partnership, FEAD and FIR aim to foster new opportunities for stakeholders in the waste management and recycling industries. Between FEAD’s advocacy work and FIR’s technical expertise on C&DW and IBA, this cooperation will help pave the way to help the EU achieve its circular economy targets.

Source: FEAD