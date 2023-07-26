27. Juli 2023
worldsteel report: June 2023 crude steel production

Foto: Jean Martinelle / pixabay.com

World crude steel production for the 63 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 158.8 million tonnes (Mt) in June 2023, a 0.1% decrease compared to June 2022.

Crude steel production by region: Africa produced 1.3 Mt in June 2023, up 11.5% on June 2022. Asia and Oceania produced 119.7 Mt, up 0.8%. The EU (27) produced 10.6 Mt, down 11.1%. Europe, Other produced 3.7 Mt, down 1.8%. The Middle East produced 4.2 Mt, up 9.4%. North America produced 9.2 Mt, down 0.5%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 6.8 Mt, up 5.2%. South America produced 3.3 Mt, down 12.4%.

The 63 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 97% of total world crude steel production in 2022. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa, Tunisia
Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam
European Union (27)
Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom
Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine
South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 91.1 Mt in June 2023, up 0.4% on June 2022. India produced 11.2 Mt, up 12.9%. Japan produced 7.3 Mt, down 1.7%. The United States produced 6.8 Mt, up 0.5%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.8 Mt, up 3.8%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, down 0.9%. Germany produced 2.9 Mt, down 8.4%. Iran produced 3.2 Mt, up 17.4%. Brazil produced 2.6 Mt, down 12.5%. Türkiye produced 2.9 Mt, down 1.5%.

Source: worldsteel

