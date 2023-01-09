Let’s celebrate together BIR’s 75th anniversary!

BIR’s 149th World Recycling Convention, (21) 22 – 24 May 2023, Hotel Okura Amsterdam

This May, BIR goes back to its roots! Join us in Amsterdam, the birthplace of BIR, for a memorable 75th anniversary celebration during our 2023 World Recycling Convention & Exhibition on (21) 22 – 24 May.

A piece of history … and then there was BIR!

On 18 March 1948, leading recyclers from the Benelux countries came together in Amsterdam’s Amstel Hotel for a celebratory reception, during which two of the directors and owners of a renowned Dutch recycling company suggested to their foreign guests that a trans-boundary recyclers’ association should be founded. The presidents of the Belgian and Dutch scrap organisations decided to invite Luxembourg, France and Great Britain to join the embryonic organisation, which was officially named the Bureau International de la Récupération at the first official meeting in June 1948, held again in Amsterdam, at the Carlton Hotel.

75 years on, BIR stands strong, with a continuously growing membership base, a diversified materials portfolio and influential connections with international legislators and supranational organisations. Throughout the year, BIR will be celebrating this important milestone together with its members and the wider recycling community. Thank you for being such an important part of our success story!

Key info BIR Amsterdam 2023

Registrations & hotel booking open end January 2023

Exhibition & sponsorship: you can already pre-book your stand and reserve a sponsorship package! Contact us to discuss the visibility opportunities at the convention

More Information

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)