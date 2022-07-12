Chemical Recycling: An Industry for the European Circular Economy

Chemical Recycling Europe Annual Conference 2022, 13-14 October, Brussels

Join us in Brussels, the heart of Europe, for the latest topics around the chemical recycling industry and its role in the European Circular Economy. Hear and engage with chemical recycling industry leaders, EC and regulatory interests, value chain members including polymer producers, waste management, brand owners, recyclers and other stakeholders. Sessions and Panels will focus around:

State of the Industry & Future Outlook

Chemical Recycling Industry Leaders Panel

Technology Landscape for Circularity

Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) Application to Chemical Recycling Technologies

Value Chain and Stakeholder Perspectives

Chemical Recycling and the European Circular Economy

Topics of Focus include:

Scaling to support targets

Mass balance acceptance and implementation across member states

Feedstock complexity and solutions

Date: 13-14 October 2022; Location: Renaissance Brussels Hotel (Rue du Parnasse 19, 1000 Brussels, Belgium). Please note that the hotel rooms are not included in the ticket price. Please contact the hotel to book your room here. Registration is 700 €+tax for nonmembers with an early bird offer of 550€+tax until August 31, 2022, free admission for Chemical Recycling Europe members (two persons per member).

Registration

Source: Chemical Recycling Europe / European Plastic Converters