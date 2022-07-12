Chemical Recycling: An Industry for the European Circular Economy

Chemical Recycling Europe Annual Conference 2022, 13-14 October, Brussels
Join us in Brussels, the heart of Europe, for the latest topics around the chemical recycling industry and its role in the European Circular Economy. Hear and engage with chemical recycling industry leaders, EC and regulatory interests, value chain members including polymer producers, waste management, brand owners, recyclers and other stakeholders. Sessions and Panels will focus around:
- State of the Industry & Future Outlook
- Chemical Recycling Industry Leaders Panel
- Technology Landscape for Circularity
- Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) Application to Chemical Recycling Technologies
- Value Chain and Stakeholder Perspectives
- Chemical Recycling and the European Circular Economy
Topics of Focus include:
- Scaling to support targets
- Mass balance acceptance and implementation across member states
- Feedstock complexity and solutions
Date: 13-14 October 2022; Location: Renaissance Brussels Hotel (Rue du Parnasse 19, 1000 Brussels, Belgium). Please note that the hotel rooms are not included in the ticket price. Please contact the hotel to book your room here. Registration is 700 €+tax for nonmembers with an early bird offer of 550€+tax until August 31, 2022, free admission for Chemical Recycling Europe members (two persons per member).
Source: Chemical Recycling Europe / European Plastic Converters