12. Juli 2022
Anzeige

Chemical Recycling: An Industry for the European Circular Economy

126
Photo: Pixabay

Chemical Recycling Europe Annual Conference 2022, 13-14 October, Brussels

Join us in Brussels, the heart of Europe, for the latest topics around the chemical recycling industry and its role in the European Circular Economy. Hear and engage with chemical recycling industry leaders, EC and regulatory interests, value chain members including polymer producers, waste management, brand owners, recyclers and other stakeholders. Sessions and Panels will focus around:

  • State of the Industry & Future Outlook
  • Chemical Recycling Industry Leaders Panel
  • Technology Landscape for Circularity
  • Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) Application to Chemical Recycling Technologies
  • Value Chain and Stakeholder Perspectives
  • Chemical Recycling and the European Circular Economy

Topics of Focus include:

  • Scaling to support targets
  • Mass balance acceptance and implementation across member states
  • Feedstock complexity and solutions

Date: 13-14 October 2022; Location: Renaissance Brussels Hotel (Rue du Parnasse 19, 1000 Brussels, Belgium). Please note that the hotel rooms are not included in the ticket price. Please contact the hotel to book your room here. Registration is 700 €+tax for nonmembers with an early bird offer of 550€+tax until August 31, 2022, free admission for Chemical Recycling Europe members (two persons per member).

Registration

Source: Chemical Recycling Europe / European Plastic Converters

Anzeige
Anzeige
Vorheriger ArtikelLkw-Maut in Deutschland soll Anfang 2023 steigen
Nächster ArtikelFür E-Bike-Batteriegehäuse: Organobleche mit Naturfasern

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,564FollowerFolgen
16,017FollowerFolgen
557AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH