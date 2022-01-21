Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 Open for Entries

Winners announced at Plastics Recycling Show Europe in June.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 is now open for entries in seven categories. Brand owners, plastic product manufacturers, retailers, product designers, packaging producers, raw material producers, plastics recycling machine producers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the whole value chain are invited to enter the fifth edition of the prestigious awards, which are open to organisations and individuals throughout Europe.

The seven award categories are: Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product; Building & Construction Product; Household & Leisure Product; Plastic Packaging Product; Product Technology Innovation; Recycling Machinery Innovation and Plastics Recycling Ambassador.

“The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe is now firmly established as the annual highlight for all those participating in the circular and sustainable use of plastics in Europe,” said Ton Emans, PRE President. “We were so encouraged by the popularity of the awards in 2021 and the diversity of companies from across the plastics value chain that entered, ranging from major brands to innovative start-ups. And of course, we expect even more in 2022!”

Entries for the awards will close on Monday, 7 March 2022. Shortlisted finalists will be announced at a live online ceremony in April. Winners will be presented with their awards on the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) taking place at the RAI, Amsterdam 22-23 June 2022. All finalists will be showcased in a dedicated display area at PRSE. The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRSE. FIMIC SRL is platinum sponsor of the 2022 Awards.

To qualify for an award, entries must satisfy a number of key criteria including:

entries must be designed, developed or manufactured in Europe and must be finished products

products must be made from post-consumer/post-commercial/ post-industrial recycled plastics (excluding scrap)

products must contain at least 50% recycled content

products must be made of conventional plastics (not including biodegradable or oxo-degradable content)

products must be recyclable

Detailed criteria and qualifying features for each category are available on the website.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe