PTS Online Seminar: Recyclability of paper & board based packaging, September 14-15

Attendees get a closer look at different main aspects of recycling and recovered paper, especially in:

Framework (Certification, labels, EOL options, stakeholders and associations)

Technical aspects of recycling (EOL, Rejects, technologies, test methods)

Packaging Design (materials, design parameters)

Engineers and technical staff from paper- / board- / tissue-producing or converting companies, quality control managers, product developers, business development-, marketing- and legal affairs managers working in the field of recovered paper, sustainability or similar will get useful know-how in this seminar for their daily work.

Online Seminar – Key Facts:

Date: 14. & 15. September 2021

Venue: Online Seminar

Price: 650 € net (Seminar & Consultation included)

PTS Donor advantage: As a member company in one of the PTS donor associations, you receive a 10% discount on the list price.

Programme and register

Source: Papiertechnische Stiftung (PTS)