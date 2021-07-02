What can we obtain from Electric and electronic equipment?

On 16th June, Italian manufacturer Forrec held a webinar devoted to WEEE treatment.

Forrec wants to thank all Zoom attendees, renewing the invitation to follow future webinars, in which the company will deepen other issues about the waste treatment and disposal: it’s a unique opportunity to get to know Forrec technologies closely and discover successful case histories.

We wrote an article to deepen Forrec’s approach and technologies for treating electric and electronic waste, including the full webinar recording. Among the topics addressed:

End-of-Life WEEE and sustainability problems

The Forrec approach for the treatment of electric motors and cables

Case Histories of tailor-made plants

Introduction of Hammers mill compact version

Read here the article and watch the recording of the webinar.

Source: Forrec