ICSG Press Release: Copper Market Forecast 2021/2022

The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) met via a web-meeting, on 28-29 April 2021. Government delegates and industry advisors from most of the world’s leading copper producing and using countries participated to discuss key issues affecting the global copper market.

In the meeting of the Statistical Committee, the ICSG view of the world balance of refined copper production and use was developed. After three years of remaining essentially unchanged, world copper mine production, adjusted for historical disruption factors, is expected to increase by about 3.5% in 2021 and 3.7% in 2022:

Source: ICSG