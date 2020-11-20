eREC 2021: Taking the Virtual Recycling Expo to the Next Level!

Following the successful launch of the first virtual recycling expo and conference, there will be two editions of eREC in 2021. From 3 to 8 May and from 4 to 9 October 2021, exhibitors, visitors, and partners can continue to use the digital platform for their national and international exchange and for generating new leads.

About 4,448 registered visitors, 45 webinars/conferences in five days, and 3,053 webinar participants – the numbers surrounding the first eREC are speaking for themselves. However, much more is planned for 2021: More exhibitors, more visitors, more items on the program, and more networking opportunities. Therefore, at the beginning of May, an optimized virtual platform is waiting to be explored by visitors, exhibitors, and partners.

As in 2020, the main focus of the virtual expo and conference will be on the fact that all exhibitors can present themselves and their virtual exhibition stands most efficiently. Like last year, companies can fill their stands with information material, brochures, videos, pictures, and integrate a live chat. That will give visitors and potential customers an optimal insight into machines, products, and innovations of companies. Furthermore, they can communicate directly with qualified employees. Of course, once again, the event will be rounded off by a broad framework program. The webinars, discussions, presentations, and interviews will inform visitors about topics, trends, and innovations from the recycling, waste management, and environmental sector.

But what is new in 2021? First of all, visitors and exhibitors will have the chance to communicate and interact with each other in a virtual chat lounge. Besides, the chat lounge is an opportunity to talk to the speakers after a presentation or webinar. Moreover, the new eREC support site will soon provide detailed instructions for exhibitors on how to set up webinars and stands. There you will also find dates for online Q&A sessions, which will take place regularly.

Moreover, keep in mind that those who are members of eREC’s official partners will get a discount of 10% when booking their stand.

Join eREC in 2021, be part of it, and go online with us! More information: https://erec.info/

Source: MSV GmbH