Liebherr LCM 1.0 – a concrete mixing plant for smaller budgets

Up to 60 cubic meter output per hour – Quick and easy assembly with minimal foundation work – Inexpensive transport in just two containers possible – Galvanised design for long service life

With its new LCM 1.0 concrete mixing plant, Liebherr is reacting to market requirements. The demand for smaller, transport-optimised plants for a manageable budget is growing. Concrete production with an in-house mixing plant is becoming more attractive.

The demand for a smaller, reliable mixing plant is growing steadily. More and more contractors want to produce their own concrete requirements themselves with a smaller mixing plant. The focus is on low procurement costs. Reliability and simple operation are also expected.

Liebherr’s response is the LCM 1.0. A reliable concrete mixing plant with special advantages: The plant is not only economical to purchase, but also during transport, installation and operation. In addition to stationary use, pre-assembled subassemblies and steel foundations predestine the plant for mobile use, for example on construction sites or leased land. It is possible to relocate the plant without any problems.

The operation of the plant is easy thanks to an intuitive control system via a laptop. Ascent and platforms are spacious and ensure optimal accessibility. Cleaning and service work is thus simplified. The proven Liebherr ring-pan mixing system ensures an output of up to 60 cubic meter of fresh concrete. Various aggregate silos with a storage volume of 40 to 100 cubic meters are available. The plant can be equipped with up to three cement silos (100 tons each). The following optional equipment can be ordered: Moisture measurement, ice scale, cladding, control container and much more.

The robust and fully galvanised design guarantees the operating company a long service life. Even with this smaller mixing plant, the customer benefits from the usual Liebherr quality. Likewise, Liebherr’s worldwide service is available to them at any time.

