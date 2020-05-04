Recofloor collects its 5,000th tonne of waste vinyl flooring

Recofloor has collected in total 5,000 tonnes of waste vinyl flooring since the national award-winning take back scheme was founded by leading flooring manufacturers Polyflor and Altro in 2009.

Diligent collections by participating flooring companies, contractors and distributors across the UK and Ireland saw the landmark figure reached in March 2020. The scheme collects readily recyclable smooth vinyl (including luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) and loose lay) and safety vinyl offcuts and roll ends, as well as uplifted smooth vinyl.

Praising their members’ commitment and sustained efforts, Recofloor Scheme Manager, Carla Eslava comments: “We always go beyond our yearly target, so the 5000-tonne milestone is something that we were looking forward to very much. We are thrilled that we reached it in our 10th anniversary year.”

Recofloor is a unique scheme established by Polyflor and Altro to take environmental responsibility for the materials they place on the market. Returning clean waste vinyl flooring through the scheme is the best and most sustainable way of ensuring that the material can be recycled back into flooring and into new items, such as traffic management products.

As well as more than 60 drop-off sites accepting waste vinyl flooring, Recofloor can also collect from large commercial projects and construction sites. The scheme helps participants to save up to 70 per cent on disposal costs, while helping flooring companies to improve their green credentials by providing an alternative to sending waste to landfill.

Carla adds: “Flooring is at the vanguard of sustainability in the construction industry and that is all down to our members. In environmental terms, we’re proud of how Recofloor and the flooring sector is leading the way within the construction sector on sustainability issues. We look forward to celebrating the next 5,000th tonne milestone!”

You can find out more about the Recofloor scheme at www.recofloor.org. It’s simple to sign up and with a cost-effective and flexible collection system in place, recycling your waste vinyl flooring has never been easier. Contact 0161 355 7618 or email info@recofloor.org.

Source: Recofloor