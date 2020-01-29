Screw weigh feeder for precise and controlled feeding of alternative fuels

To reduce the use of expensive primary fuels like coal and oil in the energy-intensive cement production, operators focus increasingly on alternative fuels and raw materials.

Beumer Group offers tailor-made systems for the entire material flow chain – from receiving and unloading the delivery vehicle to storing, sampling and conveying the materials. For precise and controlled feeding, the system provider has now developed a screw weigh feeder suitable for a variety of materials.

The majority of alternative energy sources are fuels such as chopped waste tyres, plastic, paper, composite materials, textile and scrap wood mixes. They have different bulk densities and can have an extremely high moisture content. These inhomogeneous bulk materials require considerable know-how in their handling. To be able to feed this material mixture, Beumer Group in cooperation with its customers developed a screw weigh feeder, which can be equipped with an automatic calibration system. The highly precise system is suitable for the continuous, controlled and reliable transport of various bulk materials. Even explosives can be safely conveyed as all components are available also in ATEX version.

The controlled feeding capacity is up to 30 tonnes per hour. The system is dimensioned for bulk densities reaching between 0.08 and 0.8 tonnes per cubic metre and the regulation ration is 1:20. Depending on the local conditions, the weighing tolerance is between one and two per cent and enables very high consistency in controlled feeding. In addition, the completely closed screw weigh feeder is protected against dust and other environmental stress.

Source: Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG