ICIS Recycling Conference in Berlin: Circularity for Polymers

The ICIS Recycling Conference: Circularity for Polymers is taking place in Berlin, Germany on November 5, 2019.

The plastics market is in the throes of a paradigm shift as companies are waking up to the fact that the waste issue will not go away. However, there is still uncertainty within the industry. We understand the problem and know why we need to act. We also know what we need to address. The problem is that we have just six years to work out how we are going to do it.

This brand-new conference will provide a platform for stakeholders to address the many challenges facing the industry today as well as the opportunities present across the value chain. The speaker line-up includes:

Ben Buckers, Director Polypropylene Europe, LyondellBasell

Gary Calicdan, Packaging and Print Buyer, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Maria Ciliberti, VP Marketing and New Business Development, Borealis

Ioannis Hatzopoulos, Sustainability Communications, Global Baby Care, P&G

Stuart HaywardHigham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ

Leon Jacobs, Sustainability Leader Europe, Sabic

Andreas Krupicka, Purchasing Director, Electrolux

Jennifer Le Roy, Director of R&D, BioCollection Inc.

Julian Lings, Sustainability Manager, EMEA, The North Face

A full programme is available here.

Source: BCM Public Relations Ltd