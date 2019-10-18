January 21 – 24, 2020, Salzburg, Austria – get the program!

Preparations for the 19th International Electronics Recycling Congress IERC 2020 are in full swing. The congress program is ready, and the brochures have been printed. We are delighted that we can once again offer you an extensive varied program at IERC 2020!

Highlights of IERC 2020 include:

Impacts of E-mobility on the recycling industry

Do electric cars and bikes end up as electronic scrap?

What are the opportunities of the Circular Economy for your businesses?

Worldwide take-back schemes, quotas and challenges faced by OEMs

Business opportunities and models in emerging markets

Innovations in printed circuit board recycling

Best available recycling technologies

Safety standards for transportation and storage

Environmental management of hazardous components such as lithium batteries

Standards, compliance and regulations in the electronics sector

Are free riders still an issue?

Impacts of data security on reuse & refurbishment

Trading of used electric and electronic parts – good or bad?

Plastics recycling: “The long way from hell to success!”

Round Tables: “Shifting Markets China Ban 2 Years On” and “Collection Targets! – Achievability & Accountability”

Country reports

The program also includes three powerful keynote speakers, tech talks and two round tables. See all details here.

Attendees also have exclusive access to the following plant tours and workshops:

Montanwerke Brixlegg AG, Brixlegg (Visit to the refinery and foundry)

Müller-Guttenbrunn-Group (Visit to the shredder plant of MGG Metrec, the post-shredder treatment plant of MGG Metran and the plastic recycling plant of MGG Polymers)

How to Optimize Plastics Recycling to Obtain High Quality Polymers for Circular Electronics? (Workshop)

Requirements of the R2v3 Standard (Workshop)

Batteries – Power Density vs. Safety (Workshop)

Major exhibition & perfect networking platform

IERC 2020 is the electronics recycling industry’s leading event, bringing together more than 500 recycling professionals from around the globe: recyclers, technology and equipment providers, associations, NGOs, regulators, standardisation bodies and many more.

A large exhibition area with over 80 booths provides the perfect opportunity to reach key industry decision makers and to find out what’s new in the global electronics recycling business. Cocktail receptions and the networking dinner create an excellent atmosphere to get in touch with business partners, friends and competitors.

Source: ICM AG