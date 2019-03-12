Co-Organized by PCE: Auditing of plastic recycling processes for food contact

Polymer Comply Europe (PCE) – the service company of European Plastics Converters (EuPC) – will co-organize training sessions for national hygiene auditors. They will conduct audits of plastic recycling processes for food contact.

A 3-day training session called „Better Training for Safer Food“ will be organized under the umbrella of the European Commission (DG Santé) and will take place six times throughout 2019 and 2020. Better Training for Safer Food (BTSF) is a Commission initiative aimed at organizing a Community (EU) training strategy in the areas of food law, feed law, animal health and animal welfare rules, as well as plant health rules. The upcoming training series will focus specifically on the key aspects of mechanical recycling of plastics intended to come into contact with foodstuffs. The national auditors of the EU member states will learn not only about the regulatory background, but also about practical implications and examples of how the recycling facilities operate.

PCE will organize the practical part of the training where the participants visit a recycling facility and get the opportunity to see the entire recycling process. The training sessions will take place in Germany, Italy and Austria. A similar training programme took place already in 2016-2017 where PCE organized a part of the training and the site visits. The auditing of plastic recycling processes for food contact will be one of the topics of the upcoming European Food Contact Plastics Seminar that will take place on 11-12 April 2019 in Brussels. More information, the agenda and registration can be found here.

Source: Polymer Comply Europe (PCE)