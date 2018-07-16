First Edition of “Circular Polymers in Furniture Conference” in Brussels

Representatives from the entire plastics value chain will share their vision for the transition to a more circular economy.

European Plastics Converters (EuPC), in cooperation with Plastics Recyclers Europe, Europur, Vinyl Films and Sheets Europe and Waste Free Oceans, presents the first edition of its “Circular Polymers in Furniture Conference” November 26, 2018 in Brussels. Save the date to learn more about the future of polymers in furniture in the circular economy. Join the discussion and get exclusive insights on the industry’s way towards a more sustainable future. Representatives from the entire plastics value chain will share their vision for the transition to a more circular economy.

More information on the draft programme and registration will follow soon.

Source: EuPC