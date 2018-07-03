Compounding World Expo 2018 with 150 exhibitors was a full success

EuMBC – The European Masterbatchers and Compounders Association was an official supporting partner of the two-day event in Essen.

On June 27 and 28 AMI invited for the first time to the Compounding World Expo in Essen, Germany. The event was a full success and brought together experts for plastics additives and compounding. Around 150 exhibitors used the two days to make new contacts and to present their innovations. Parallel to the exhibition business debates, training seminars and industry presentations took place in two theaters. EuMBC – as official supporting partner – and many of its members joined the event in Essen.

Thanks to its partnership with the CW Expo, EuMBC had the possibility to hold its SMEG (Substance Monitoring Expert Group) meeting during the event. In the SMEG the regulatory task force of the association works together with the association members on technical, regulatory and monitoring activities.

REACH horizon scanning – assessing regulatory threats to raw material availability

On the second day of the exposition Sebastian Lemp, Communications Officer at EuMBC presented the association’s REACH horizon scanning tool which helps its members to assess regulatory threats to raw material availability. The problem masterbatchers and compounders face is that they use hundreds of different raw materials and that it is not easy to keep track of regulations for all of them. Therefore, there is a need for a tailor-made tool to keep track in an efficient way. The REACH horizon scanning tool automatically cross-references all raw materials a company uses with all relevant regulatory lists, which allows to anticipate legislative changes and get one step ahead.

For more detailed information about the REACH horizon scanning tool or EuMBC membership conditions, please feel free to contact sebastian.lemp@eupc.org.

Source: EuMBC