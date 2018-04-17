IFAT: Eriez presents new suspended permanent magnet for metal separation

Caerphilly, UK — Eriez Europe understands the importance of reliable separation for the recycling industry and offers an extensive range of recycling equipment, including overband magnets, eddy current separators (ECS), metal separatorss and magnetic drums, for the recovery of ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

From the 14th to the 18th of May 2018, Eriez Europe will be exhibiting at IFAT, Europe’s leading recycling exhibition in Messe Munich, Germany, on Stand 439, Hall B5. Visitors will have an exclusive look at the new compact TPI suspended permanent magnet model and the RevX-E ST22 eddy current separators.

Eriez has focused recent developments on producing higher gradient multi-pole magnet blocks coupled with more compact, lighter weight and streamlined self-cleaning arrangements. The newly-designed suspended permanent magnet is lighter than a standard Eriez suspended magnet, yet offers comparable performance in achieving the highest levels of metal separation. The slimline, compact design features an internal frame simplifying the belt change process and is ideal for mobile crushers, shredders or screeners.

Eriez’ eddy current separators provides an economic and efficient solution for the recovery of non-ferrous metals. The high-performance RevX-E ST22 eddy current separators is capable of recovering non-ferrous particles as small as 1mm from multiple processes such as biomass, scrap metal, aggregates, IBA, SRF, RDF, glass recycling and PET flake.

Eriez is recognised for their extensive knowledge and experience in separation technologies and this year celebrates 50 years of manufacturing excellence in Europe. Managing Director John Curwen comments, “This year marks the 50th anniversary since Eriez Europe received the first order for a lifting magnet in 1968. We are very proud of the remarkable growth we’ve achieved in the last five decades and our continued success as leading manufacturers of magnetic separation and metal detection solutions.”

Gareth Meese, Sales Director adds: “Our sales into the recycling industry continue to grow very strongly, which is testament to the exceptional separation efficiency of our equipment and the high levels of service and support we give to our customers across Europe. IFAT will be a fantastic opportunity for Eriez to demonstrate 50 years of innovation and development.” The team will be on hand at IFAT to offer demonstrations and answer any questions visitors may have regarding metal separation solutions.

Source: Eriez Magnetics Europe Limited