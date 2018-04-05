APEAL Association launches Good Practice Recycling Report

Today, in any of the top five steel recycling countries in Europe, over nine out of ten items of steel packaging put on the market will be effectively recycled and made available for the manufacture of new steel products.

It’s in the light of this fact that APEAL – Association of European Producers of Steel for Packaging has announced the launch of a new report: Good Practices on Separate collection, Sorting and Recycling of Steel for Packaging. APEAL is committed to helping all EU members states achieve the higher recycling targets set out in the EU’s Circular Economy Package (CEP). This report, compiled using examples of good practice from countries across the EU showcases the varied projects, systems and processes by which steel packaging is recycled.

With an average of 77.5 per cent recycled across Europe in 2015, steel for packaging is already the most recycled packaging material in Europe, bringing great savings in emissions, resource and energy use. Steel’s unique inherent qualities give a natural advantage. Magnetic properties make it easy and economical to recycle steel as there is no need for a specific sorting process. As a permanent material, steel can also be recycled forever without loss of quality.

More can be done

Steel scrap is also an inherent part of the production process for new steel, so every single steel plant in Europe is also a recycling plant, saving resources, energy and emissions by recycling steel in a simple and efficient process. But APEAL believes more can be done. Alexis Van Maercke, secretary general of the association, said: “Our new report provides detailed information relevant to organisations and individuals wishing to learn more about a real and successful material recycling story. It should help stakeholders to play a meaningful role in the drive to increase recycling and achieve a more circular economy.”

To obtain a copy of the report, go to: APEAL

Source: APEAL