The next phase of advanced, automated waste collection in Bergen, Norway

Bergen’s newly installed automated waste collection terminal is a glimpse into the future. On October 4th, the Bergen Municipality, BIR and Envac jointly launched a new waste collection station of Bergen’s automated waste collection system.

The modern waste management technology is now operational in the neighbourhoods of Marken, Nordre, Grønnevollen and Veversmauet, allowing residents to benefit from this new facility.

„We are extremely proud to announce that we have extended our modern waste management system to connect with more neighbourhoods. In a city like Bergen, where the city centre has vulnerable environments, we believe this will benefit the residents, the city, and the municipality. We are excited to continue collaborating with BIR and Bergen municipality to ensure efficient and effective waste management,“ states Mattias Widell, Managing Director, Envac Norway.

Bergen secures the future for generations to come

Waste collection has been a top priority in the city of Bergen. However, there is a need for additional storage space for bins and containers in the old city centre. Waste trucks face accessibility issues in the narrow streets. To solve this, Envac has introduced a modern and efficient waste management solution that reduces the need for traditional containers and waste lorries. The company uses vacuum technology to transport waste through an underground pipe system to a central facility, sorting it into containers for further treatment.

The Bergen waste system is one of the largest and most advanced underground waste management facilities globally, connecting more than 30,000 households on completion, making Bergen one of the world’s most sustainable and smart cities. With a focus on sustainable urban development, the system reduces car traffic. It eliminates intermediate waste storage in the streets, significantly reducing the fire risk in the wooden part of the city. Envac has designed a waste collection system that can handle over 50 tonnes of waste per week, with the possibility of expansion. Waste is collected in four separate fractions: rest, paper, plastic, and cardboard, which improves recyclability among residents.

About the project in Bergen

BIR Infrastruktur AS, one of Norway’s largest waste management companies, manages waste for over 383,000 inhabitants in ten municipalities. Envac, the system’s inventor, is a leading company in the automated waste collection industry.

BIR launched the project in 2008, with Envac as the primary contractor. The project has two phases: green and blue. The blue phase involved building a waste terminal in Jekteviken, while the green phase saw the construction of a new terminal at Nygårdstangen, which is now open.

Envac strives to continue developing and improving the system to meet the waste management needs of Bergen’s current and future generations, creating a sustainable and smart city in every aspect of waste management.

Source: Envac Group