Liebherr cranes at work on Europe’s first CO2-neutral thermal spa in Milan

Transport and assembly-optimised 125 EC-B 6 and 240 EC-B 12 Fibre flat-top cranes – Fibre technology delivers strong performance and easy handling of hoist rope – Tailored support and comprehensive service for successful crane operation.

Thermal waters will soon be bubbling where horses were once kept: Europe’s first CO2-neutral thermal spa is under construction in Milan’s San Siro district. For years, the historic De Montel stables were left to fall into disrepair. A new lease of life is now being given to the 1.6-hectare site. Two transport and assembly-optimised Liebherr cranes, a 125 EC-B 6 and a 240 EC-B 12 Fibre, are instrumental in this project.

Moving concrete buckets, placing formwork, and lifting steel parts: the top-slewing cranes are involved in various tasks for the spa’s shell construction and renovation of the historic stables in the north-west of Milan. Built between 1915 and 1918 in Art Nouveau style, the De Montel stables quickly became one of Italy’s most prestigious equestrian centres. Decline set in following the Second World War and the facility increasingly fell into disrepair.

Flexible jib lengths

A 125 EC-B 6 flat-top crane with a six-tonne maximum lifting capacity is now helping shape a new beginning. The crane features a 50 metre-long jib and has a freestanding hook height of 30 metres. A 240 EC-B 12 Fibre with a freestanding hook height of 44 metres and a 65-metre long jib is also in use, delivering a maximum lifting capacity of twelve tonnes.

Thanks to their reach, the two flat-top cranes, which also have intelligent assistance systems for efficient and safe lifting installed, can comfortably reach all corners of the construction site. Jibs from the EC-B series can be accurately adjusted to site requirements using two-and-a-half-metre sections.

Fibre rope advantages

The “Fibre” part of the 240 EC-B’s name stands for Liebherr’s pioneering fibre rope technology. Fibre cranes achieve significantly higher performance values compared to their steel rope counterparts. Fibre rope is also more durable, easier to handle when reeving due to its lighter weight, and maintenance is less complicated as lubrication isn’t required. And a further advantage: crane operators are able to see at a glance when the fibre rope needs changing. The components of the rope’s cover wear out at different rates – a red layer indicates that the rope has reached the end of its service life. This increases safety during operation.

Italy’s largest city spa

There are thermal water springs running underneath the construction site, some 300 metres below the ground. So, the area is ideal for a thermal spa. Italy’s largest city spa primarily stands out because of its sustainability focus. The spa is designed to produce no CO2 emissions during operation. Its owners have opted for a whole package of measures, such as photovoltaic systems, solar thermal panels, connection to a district heating network, the reuse of rainwater, and the recovery of energy from waste.

Optimal overall package

The construction company Techbau S.p.A, based in Castelletto Sopra Ticino (NO), purchased the cranes for this project through Liebherr dealer Niederstätter. “We chose Liebherr cranes based on the professional advice we received from Niederstätter. The 125 EC-B 6 and 240 EC-B 12 Fibre flat-top cranes are perfect for this project on account of their design, lifting capacity and reach,” says Techbau project manager Mario Corrias. Niederstätter is also providing support in terms of crane maintenance and servicing. The cranes are scheduled to be dismantled towards the end of 2023, subject to progress on site.

About the Liebherr Tower Cranes Division

More than seven decades of experience have made Liebherr a recognised specialist for lifting technology on all types of construction sites. The range of Liebherr Tower Cranes encompasses an extensive selection of high-quality tower cranes that are used worldwide. This includes fast-erecting, top-slewing, luffing jib and special-purpose cranes as well as mobile construction cranes. In addition to these products, Liebherr also offers a wide range of services that complete the company’s portfolio: Tower Crane Solutions, the Tower Crane Center and Tower Crane Customer Service.

Source: Liebherr Group