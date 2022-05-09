Focus on App and Hardware Update: Steinert metal and waste sorting solutions at IFAT 2022

Steinert sorting machines help to recover pure and clean secondary raw materials, both when sorting streams of metal and during waste processing.

The new performance app, processing of non-ferrous metals including separation of heavy metals, wood sorting and recycling of steel are the main focal points on Steinert’s stands 451/550 and 551 in Hall B6 at the IFAT trade fair in Munich (30.05.-03.06.2022). Live presentations will take place daily to explain the solutions in detail.

When processing automotive shredder residue (ASR) and incineration bottom ash (IBA) in particular, sensor-based and magnetic technologies allow recyclable material to be sorted and put back into circulation. Since demand for sorting stainless steel content is growing all the time, one feature that Steinert is presenting is the hardware update to the Steinert SteelMaster, which generates the purest iron scrap from shredded scrap.

In the area of waste recycling, the focus is on the UniSort PR EVO 5.0. Thanks to its hyperspectral imaging (HSI) camera, this has such a high spatial and spectral resolution that it can recognise and separate different types of wood. When combined with AI-assisted sorting programs, it allows chipboard made from OSB, MDF or multiplex as well as fresh wood to be sorted by type from coated and painted wood.

Special Steinert.digital stand

For the first time ever, Steinert is dedicating a separate stand to digital issues. The sorting specialist will be presenting its mobile performance app, Steinert.view, here.

The app allows customers to monitor their sensor-based sorting machines from any location. Customers can test the app on various devices directly on the stand. “Intelligent digital solutions” exclusive to waste recycling which allow digital control of plants for processing post-consumer packages or commercial waste, for example, can also be experienced in a Web-App. An additional highlight on the Steinert.digital stand is a presentation area where Steinert experts will present new products and features daily at 11 am and 2 pm.

Monday 30.05.: 11 am Sorting wood; 2 pm “Intelligent digital solutions” for waste recycling

Tuesday 31.05.: 11 am Steel recycling; 2 pm Steinert.view performance app

Wednesday 01.06.: 11 am Steinert.view performance app; 2 pm Sorting wood

Thursday 02.06.: 11 am Steel recycling; 2 pm Steinert.view performance app

Friday 03.06.: 11 am Steel recycling

Steinert will also inform in other areas of the trade fair about sorting solutions. You will find us in the VDMA plastic recycling themed world and at the VDMA demonstration days, as well as on the innovation stage as part of the supporting programme at the Munich trade fair. And if you like to plan in advance, please do book an appointment with your Steinert contact. We look forward to being able to meet again in person soon.

Source: Steinert