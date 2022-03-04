worldsteel releases updated Sustainability Charter

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has today released its revised and expanded Sustainability Charter. The new Charter reflects the industry’s increasing focus on sustainability and its responsibility to generate positive impacts on people, our planet, and the prosperity of society.

The new Charter also represents the industry’s action-oriented approach towards sustainability, which strongly encourages steel producers and associations to be proactively engaged in worldsteel’s sutainability programmes and to push for higher standards in their sustainability performance.

The new Sustainability Charter is organised into 9 principles with 20 associated criteria, which cover environmental, social, governance and economic aspects of sustainability. The leaders of 39 worldsteel members have provided evidence that they are aligned with these criteria have signed the Charter, and are therefore recognised as Charter Members for a 3-year period.

Edwin Basson, Director General, worldsteel, said: „Sustainability is a business requirement and a fundamental component of all industries’ operations. Ethical and socially responsible companies need to be able to demonstrate to their stakeholders how they perform and where they are heading. With the release of this Charter the steel industry reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and demonstrates the industry’s enhanced efforts and aligned actions towards a sustainable society.“

Source: worldsteel