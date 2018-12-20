EuRIC applauds binding recycled content target in plastic bottles by 2025 and 2030

The European Recycling Industries’ Confederation (EuRIC) warmly welcomes the provisional agreement on the Single Use Plastics Directive (SUP) setting a binding target of at least 25 per cent of recycled plastic for PET beverage bottles from 2025 onwards and a target of 30 per cent of recycled content by 2030 for all plastic bottles.

“This is a major milestone that is vital to curb marine litter and to foster circularity in plastic bottles”, stated Emmanuel Katrakis, EuRIC’s Secretary General. It is the first time in history that European legislation sets binding targets aiming at fostering the demand for recycled materials. “Such a measure will send a strong market signal that will steer the demand for recycled plastics, rewarding its substantial environmental benefits in terms of CO2 and energy savings, which market prices have consistently failed to acknowledge”, Katrakis added.

As highlighted by the “recycledcontent.eu” coalition, gathering a broad range of organizations calling for mandatory recycled content in beverage bottles, these targets will have positive knock-on effects throughout the value chain and will directly contribute to improve and increase the collection rate of plastic bottles. The recycling industry is ready to play its part and looks forward to continuing the work with all the stakeholders involved so as to reach and hopefully exceed the targets set for 2025 and 2030.

Source: EuRIC