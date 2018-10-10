Polynspire – new chemical recycling project brings together 22 European institutions

Brussels hosted the kick off meeting of a new European research project, Polynspire, aimed at improving the overall performance of plastics recycling looking for a more sustainable plastic value chain.

Polynspire Project is a research project funded by Horizon2020 EU’s new research and innovation programme, with the aim to demonstrate a set of innovative, cost-effective and sustainable solutions, aiming at improving the energy and resource efficiency of plastic recycling processes for post-consumer and post-industrial waste streams containing at least 80 per cent of plastic materials. The project brings together 22 leading European research/academic institutions, governmental organizations, and industries and SMEs. The project has a duration of 48 months (1 September 2018 to 30 August 2022) and a total budget of 9.95 Million Euros.

The project concept will address plastic containing waste streams ensuring the recycling of at least a 50 per cent of total plastics containing PA and PU leading to a reduction of 30 to 40 per cent CO2 equivalent emissions. Furthermore, non-technological barriers such as legislative or standardization ones are also addressed at EU level and business models to integrate the aforementioned solutions in the overall plastic waste management system will be set up. The polynSPIRE consortium consists of 22 partner organizations lead dy CIRCE (Spain).

Source: Polynspire