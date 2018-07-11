Coexpan & Emsur at FachPack 2018 exhibition in Nuremberg

The companies will show their rigid and flexible packaging solutions. The FachPack 2018, one of the most important trade fairs for packaging, processing and technology in Europe, takes place in Nuremberg from 25th to 27th of September.

Coexpan & Emsur, the two main packaging divisions of Grupo Lantero, join in this important event offering their extensive range of solutions for the main consumers goods industries, focused on the Fresh Food, Processed Food, Dairy, Coffee & Tea, Beverages and Home & Personal Care markets.

Through a wide technical knowledge, both companies combine their long expertise to create innovative solutions in response to the most demanding packaging industry trends. Coexpan & Emsur will showcase a wide range of innovations focusing on key market drivers such as sustainable, convenience and differentiation. An example of suitable packaging solutions is biodegradable structures and lightweight packaging, which is cost saving and involves the environmentally friendly packaging concept. Furthermore, visitors will have chance to take a closer look to other innovations such as convenient re-closable packaging, smart solutions using QR coding and full PET solution dedicated to dairy market.

The product portfolio includes Rigid Solutions: FFS Plastic Sheets, Roll Stocks and Thermoformed products such as Fresh Food & Ready Meals trays, Cups & Pots for Coffee, Clamshells for Fresh Fruits, among others; and Flexible Solutions as FFS Lidding & in-mould labelling, Laminated films, gravure & HD flexo printing, Shrink Sleeves, Rollstock films for FFS Products, Bags and Pre-made pouches for FS applications.

Previously, Coexpan & Emsur successfully participated together in other renowned international exhibitions like Interpack and Pack Expo Las Vegas. In the coming months, they will be showcasing their novelties for the American Market at Pack Expo 2018, which is taking place in Chicago next October and where they expect to achieve a great success.

FachPack 2018 will be a great opportunity to find out the latest trends and developments in the packaging industry. The both companies look forward to meeting visitors in Hall 7, Booth 7-541 at FachPack trade show.

Source: Coexpan & Emsur