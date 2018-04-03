Recolight welcomes Government decision on 2018 WEEE lamp collection target

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) initially considered setting the target at 5,256 tonnes, but following a consultation in early March this year, they have increased this to 5,517 tonnes.

Recolight, UK’s leading lighting WEEE compliance scheme welcomed the announcement of the 2018 national target for waste lamp recycling as a marginal increase. Commenting on the news, CEO Nigel Harvey stated: “There is currently significant volatility in waste lamp collections. The tonnage collected increased from 2015 to 2016, but then fell back in 2017. A number of different factors are driving these changes. Top of the list is the large-scale adoption of LED integrated luminaires which result in large quantities of fluorescent tubes becoming waste before they reach end of life.” And added: “Setting the correct WEEE target is not straightforward. It requires a careful assessment of the tonnage of WEEE that is likely to arise, but with a dash of caution that nudges the target slightly higher. The risks of a lower target (some disruption to Local Authority collections) outweigh the risks of a higher target compliance fees are paid by some WEEE schemes.”

About Recolight

Founded in 2007, Recolight is the only WEEE compliance scheme in the UK to provide integrated Lamp and Luminaire collection and recycling. It has the biggest UK-wide network of collection points for all WEEE lighting. As a result, Recolight has funded the recycling of over 295 million lamps, LEDs and luminaires, more than all other UK WEEE schemes put together. In 2012, the organization won “Recycling and Waste Management Business of the Year” at the National Recycling Awards.

Source: Recolight