EU Commission explains European Plastics Strategy by video

Brussels — Yesterday, the European Commission has adopted a Europe-wide strategy on plastics, which is a part of the transition towards a more circular economy. This strategy will protect the environment from plastic pollution whilst fostering growth and innovation, turning a challenge into a positive agenda for the Future of Europe.

There is a strong business case for transforming the way products are designed, produced, used, and recycled in the EU and by taking the lead in this transition, we will create new investment opportunities and jobs. Under the new plans, all plastic packaging on the EU market will be recyclable by 2030, the consumption of single-use plastics will be reduced and the intentional use of microplastics will be restricted.

Two videos explain the benefits for citizens and industry of a new European Plastics Strategy promoting a more circular value chains.

Source: European Commission