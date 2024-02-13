BIR continues to expand its advocacy team

Third Policy Officer for Trade & Environment

The Bureau of International Recycling is pleased to announce the arrival of yet another new member of staff, Mr Daniel Pietikäinen, who joined the BIR advocacy team on Monday, 5 February 2024.

With a strong background in policy analysis, public affairs, and international trade, Daniel brings valuable expertise to the organisation. His focus to date has been on European and Latin American affairs and he holds an academic background in negotiation and mediation.

Prior to joining BIR, Daniel served as a Global Policy Advisor at FiscalNote, a renowned global intelligence and regulatory analysis firm. During his three-year tenure, he provided strategic advice to global clients across a wide range of industries, including semiconductor manufacturing and plastics packaging. His role involved analyzing the impacts of legislation and regulations on businesses, with a particular focus on EU regulations and their transnational effects. Daniel also presented on trade topics for US clients, with a focus on EU regulations and their cross-border implications.

Before his time at FiscalNote, Daniel worked at the EU Delegation to Peru, where he played a crucial role in the Politics and Press team and participated in the negotiations for the EU Electoral Observation Mission in 2020. He has also contributed to Latin American political analysis at a Brussels-based think tank and engaged in communications campaigns related to EU initiatives through a non-profit organization.

As a dual Colombian-Finnish national, Daniel is fluent in Spanish, English and Finnish, and has a working proficiency in French. Having lived in various countries across Latin America and Europe, he possesses a comprehensive understanding of cultural and political dynamics in those regions. Daniel holds a master’s degree from the University of Amsterdam and has studied at universities in the United Kingdom and France, further enriching his knowledge and expertise.

“As regulations are increasingly impacting the recycling industry and the cross-border trade of recyclables, BIR’s leadership has decided to invest in a solid advocacy team that monitors and helps shape the regulatory landscape of our sector”, comments BIR Director General Arnaud Brunet. “Daniel’s international background, his academic achievements and solid professional experience perfectly complement our strong and dynamic advocacy team, and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have him on board.”

BIR members will be able to meet Daniel in person at the upcoming World Recycling Convention in Copenhagen.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)