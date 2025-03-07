How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Circular Use of Plastics

Plastics Recycling Show Europe at RAI Amsterdam, from 1-2 April 2025.

The many ways in which artificial intelligence is transforming the circular use of plastics will be showcased at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe exhibition and conference at RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands from 1-2 April 2025. The AI Innovation Hub feature area introduces all the latest uses of AI in plastics recycling through information boards and video displays, guiding visitors through the areas of feedstock and design, collection, processing, and material sourcing. There will be a swarm robot sorting demonstration, and an AI-based recycling data game is set to be launched at the event.

AI Innovation Hub

Among the exhibiting companies contributing to the AI Innovation Hub are Greyparrot, Tomra, Pellenc ST, WeSort.AI, Sesotec and Circular.co. Many other of the show’s 500 exhibitors will also be showcasing AI-powered innovations.

AI can simplify material selection, product design, and optimize collection routes. In recycling sorting systems, it reduces manual labour and improves sorting accuracy. AI algorithms can efficiently identify and sort recyclables. By analysing facility data AI has the potential to optimize systems, cut costs, and reduce environmental impact. It can also monitor energy use, check recyclate quality, and boost plant efficiency. AI-powered online platforms can match recyclers with processors, using algorithms to optimize pricing based on demand. Additionally, AI enhances data-driven decision making, using blockchains to ensure traceability and transparency.

Swarm Sorting Demonstration

The robot Swarm Sorting Demonstration is a collaboration between TU Eindhoven, National Test Centre Circular Plastics (Netherlands) and Antfarm. It takes place in a 5×5 metre area with four autonomous sorting robots and coloured plastic recycling targets. An accompanying video display explains how swarm sorting will evolve in context of the Mechanical Recovering Facility (MRF).

Sébastien Willems, Co-founder & CEO, Antfarm said: “The Swarm Alliance is thrilled to present the Swarm Sorting demonstration, where the championship-winning TU/e football swarm is evolving into a sorting swarm. Together with our other demonstrations, we are giving PRS Europe visitors a glimpse into the future of autonomous waste sorting.”

Recycling Data Game

Launched at PRS Europe, the recycling data-game (RDG) aims to supplement and support the training and optimization of AI algorithms for the material identification, segmentation, and categorization module of the Portable, Robotic Material Recovery Facility (prMRF) being developed by the Reclaim project for deployment in remote areas like European islands. Visitors can use tablets to play the game, which simulates the plastics sorting process.

„The Recycling Data Game (RDG) is a digital game developed within the EU-funded RECLAIM project to engage citizens in our R&D efforts, promote recycling awareness, and support AI development for enhanced material recovery operations,” said Prof. Antonios Liapis, Associate Professor at University of Malta.

