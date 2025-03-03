IARC 2025: Shaping the future of automotive recycling

The International Automotive Recycling Congress IARC returns for its 24th edition, bringing together 250 industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from all over the world: March 19-21, 2025.



IARC 2025 will address the most critical challenges and opportunities in automotive recycling, with a focus on the European End of Life Vehicle Regulation. The ELV Regulation’s scope is expanding to include commercial, heavy-duty vehicles, and motorcycles. The role of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in recycling will be critical.

The future of vehicle recycling: technology, circularity, and compliance

At the heart of IARC 2025 lies the transformative impact of the new European ELV regulation, which is set to redefine the way vehicles are designed, used, and recycled. The event will provide deep insights into:

• Global compliance: how vehicles must meet regulatory standards regardless of where they are designed, manufactured, or sold.

• Circular design: the push for 25% recycled plastics in new vehicles, with a quarter sourced from ELVs.

• Digitalised circularity: the introduction of vehicle passports for comprehensive data tracking from production to recycling.

• Cost allocation & export management: MOVE-HUB, a new digital system for monitoring costs and distinguishing used vehicles from ELVs during export.

Engage with industry leaders

With a powerful lineup of keynote speakers, including Xavier Kaufman (The Future is Neutral, France), alongside influential policymakers and top industry players, OEMs, IARC 2025 is the key event for those shaping the future of automotive recycling.

Workshop: safe storage, transport, and management of lithium batteries

• Topics: compliance, risk management, and the latest ADR 2025 regulations for lithium battery safety.

• This session is essential for professionals handling lithium batteries, ensuring best practices align with evolving safety regulations.

Plant tours: behind-the-scenes of circular economy innovations

Get an exclusive look at how industry leaders are shaping the future with 3 plant tours across Belgium, France, and the Netherlands:

• Port of Antwerp-Bruges: witness large-scale vehicle logistics and recycling operations at one of Europe’s major ports.

• Derichebourg, copper cable recycling, France: experience cutting-edge copper recycling processes and innovative recovery technologies.

• LKQ Rhenoy Group, Netherlands: explore a top-tier salvage yard, warehouse, and remanufacturing plant, highlighting sustainable spare parts reuse.

Why you should attend IARC 2025

With stakeholders from across the entire vehicle circular economy in attendance, IARC 2025 is the essential platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and stay ahead of these changes. With all key players of the vehicle circular economy in attendance, this is your chance to contribute to the debate on regulations and policies with global impact while there is still time!

Source: ICM AG