Carlo Pirrone appointed as new FEVE Secretary General

FEVE, the European Container Glass Federation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlo Pirrone as its new Secretary General, effective 3rd March 2025. Mr Pirrone succeeds Adeline Farrelly, who has held the role with distinction, championing the industry’s sustainability and circular economy agenda since 2008.

A seasoned government affairs expert with a deep understanding of the packaging sector, European policy, and trade, Carlo Pirrone brings a wealth of experience to this pivotal role. His appointment comes at a critical time for the container glass industry as it navigates challenges linked to competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability within the EU’s evolving policy landscape.

“I am honoured to take on this role at such a transformative moment for Europe’s container glass industry,” said Mr Pirrone. “I am committed to ensuring our industry’s concerns and ambitions are heard at the highest levels. We need EU policymakers to put sustainability and industrial competitiveness at the heart of Europe’s agenda, making it a global hub for innovation and a magnet for investment. This means reducing bureaucracy, enabling the timely scale-up of technologies, and fostering demand for sustainable packaging, including through public procurement policies.”

Martin Petersson, President of FEVE, commented: “We warmly welcome Carlo Pirrone as the new Secretary General of FEVE. His extensive background in European policy, trade, and the packaging sector, combined with his strategic vision and leadership, will be invaluable as we address the challenges and opportunities ahead for the glass packaging industry. At a time when the EU’s policy agenda is shaping the future of industrial competitiveness and sustainability, Carlo is well-placed to lead FEVE in strengthening its role as the voice of the container glass industry in Brussels. We also extend our sincere gratitude to Adeline Farrelly for her exceptional service and dedication to the federation over many years. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving the industry’s priorities forward, and her impact on our organization has been truly invaluable. We warmly wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

Mr Pirrone joins FEVE from his role as Director of the Brussels office for Seda International Packaging Group, where he was also a member of the Board of Directors of EUROPEN as well as Chair of BusinessEurope’s Environment Working Group. His previous experience includes serving as Senior Adviser at Confindustria and as a founding member and leader of AEGIS Europe, further highlighting his strategic vision and expertise in policy advocacy.

He holds a master’s degree in economics and management of public administration and international institutions from Bocconi University and is fluent in Italian, English, French, and Spanish.

Outgoing Secretary General Adeline Farrelly expressed confidence in the leadership transition: “It has been a privilege to serve this industry and its members over the years. I am reassured to leave FEVE in such capable hands. Carlo’s experience, energy, and enthusiasm will undoubtedly help him navigate the challenges ahead while ensuring a seamless transition for the organization with the support of the excellent and highly competent team in FEVE.”

Source: FEVE